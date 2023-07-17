BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman City Commission will consider a resolution to put the proposed Bozeman Community Center on the November ballot at their Tuesday meeting.
This will give voters a chance to decide if they want to move forward with the center.
The city has been planning this project for around six months, taking community feedback and holding educational meetings. They determined there is a growing demand for more services on the west side of the city, especially with recent rapid growth.
Currently there are 1,083 children on the waitlist for swimming lessons, according to a memo from the city. This is just one of the problems the community center hopes to solve.
The community center would have three main features: an aquatics center, recreation center and library.
The aquatics center would feature an indoor water park, 25-yard lap pool splash pad and event space. The recreation area would have a two-court gymnasium, exercise machines for all levels, an indoor climbing wall and more. The library would feature collections for children, teens and adults, as well as a story time space, learning labs and parking for a bookmobile.
The community center would be funded by two levies, which are what will go on the ballot: one for construction and one for operations, totaling $99 million combined. The Bozeman Public Library Foundation is also committed to making a $3 million donation.
The expected impact on the median homeowner in Bozeman is $465 per year for 20 years to build and maintain the center.
The city plans to purchase nine acres of land from the Bozeman School District on the corner of Cottonwood Road and Durston Road to build the center.
