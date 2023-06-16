HELENA, Mont. - Any past-due parking tickets from Helena may be coming back to haunt you soon.
On Friday, the City of Helena’s Parking Division will be mailing out around 3,000 notices to people for unpaid tickets over the last three years.
Those who receive a notice is asked to review the information completely and contact the Parking office with questions.
The City says that if you are unable to pay your tickets in full, the City can work with you to establish a documented payment plan.
If you receive a notice for a payment you recently made, you are asked to contact Parking for assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.