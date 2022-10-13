KALISPELL, Mont. - As the temperatures drop, the leaves on trees are dropping, and the City of Kalispell is asking residents to keep right-of-ways clear for collection.

If you have a basketball hoop set up, you are asked to move it out of the street and boulevard area and to move garbage cans soon after pick-up.

Cars parked are asked to be off the streets when possible as well.

Leaf collection will run Oct. 10 through Sept. 18, and leaves will not be picked up after these dates.

