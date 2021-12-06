HELENA - Less than a week after ending Season 5 of 'Montana Murder Mysteries,' a major break-through came to light in a cold case that dates all the way back to 1968. A man, who has long been suspected for sexually assaulting and killing 19-year-old Pamela Ann Dorrington of Helena, recently confessed to her killing. It's a case that Podcast Host Angela Marshall previously covered in Season 4. You can listen to the press conference for more details on how authorities were able to catch her killer in this BONUS podcast episode.
BONUS: 1968 Cold Case of Pamela Ann Dorrington Solved
Angela Marshall
KTMF News Anchor
