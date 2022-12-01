Community encouraged to plan ahead for MCT's holiday show

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Heaviest snow is expected to fall during the morning Thursday. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until midnight MST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&