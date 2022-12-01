Community encouraged to plan ahead for MCT's holiday show

MISSOULA, Mont. - With December's arrival, different holiday traditions and events are filling up on calendars. One popular holiday tradition is filling up as audiences bounce back after two years of the pandemic.
Missoula Community Theatre will open its three week run of 'The Happy Elf' Thursday night and as the theater gets back to pre-pandemic normalcy, the production team is asking people to plan ahead.
Attendance is picking back up for shows, so some of the later dates are already filling up, Joseph Martinez, the artistic director, said.
Tickets are also back to reserve seating, so people won't be able to choose where they sit when they arrive, he added.
But after a tough couple of years, Martinez shared his excitement to have the buzz back.
The show features music from Harry Connick Jr. and is set with families in mind. It's rated G and lasts for about an hour and half, making it something even younger ones can enjoy.
Santa Claus himself shared what he hopes people take away from the show.
"I hope everybody goes home with a good feeling in their tummy like I did after cookies and milk," Claus said. "And I hope they have a great night's sleep and they dream about all sorts of things besides sugar plum fairies and toys. I think they should dream about making the world a better place."
Happy Elf opens Thursday night and runs through December 18. Tickets can be found here.
