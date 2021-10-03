MISSOULA, Mont. - The Muscular Dystrophy Association and Magic Wheelchair partnered to bring a Missoula child a big surprise, a custom costume for his wheelchair, and just in time for his birthday and Halloween.
Thanks to those community partnerships like this, it makes one memorable 3rd birthday celebration for Mason Goedell and his family.
With the big smile we saw from him, he's one cheerful little boy, cruising around this lot for hours, and he's calling it the 'Dinosaur'.
He suited up into his costume as he rode around, showing off his birthday surprise
Making one exciting afternoon and those with Magic Wheelchair assure us Mason certainly won't be last little boy to get a sweet surprise and inspire others to get involved.
"Our hope is that, if we can validate their voices and ideas now through with something as simple as decorating their wheelchair maybe we'll create another generation of self-advocates,' said Christine Getman, Executive Director.
And for Mason's family, his mom shares it's only the beginning to a lifetime of exciting thing for kids like mason.
"There is nothing out there that mason is not going to be able to accomplish in his life and this is just one example a three-year-old getting a pretty awesome birthday and something that is going to be able to use for months or years down the road this isn't just a onetime experience, he is going to have joy and spread joy to everyone, said Goedell.