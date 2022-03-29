SHELBY, Mont. - Nanna Flesch is described as always having a smile on her face and after she died in a tragic car accident, the community of Montana if feeling the loss.

"We're all devastated, we're all a family here, so it's been tough for us," said Staci Corder, Broker & Owner, Corder and Associates, LLC.

Over the weekend, Nanna was killed and her 3 children were seriously hurt in a head on crash just east of Harrison, Nebraska on U.S. Highway 20.

According to the Scottsbluff Star Herald, investigators say she was pulling a loaded livestock trailer.

We spoke with Sanna Clark, and she says Nanna's husband and her husband were friends, and so she was very close with the family.

"I was lucky to have a built in friend like her," said Clark.

Flesch and her family are long time Montana Ranchers.

"A lot of people realy know her as a 4H mom, but even on her own, she was a real leader in the community for agriculture and in the cattle businesses," said Clark.

Corder was also a close family friend and tells me Nanna became a real estate agent with them a little over a year ago.

"She has achieved in the short time she was with us what very few agents could every achieve in their whole career, she was phenomenal... She lit up a room when she walked in. She had a twinkle in her eye and she was always smiling and a very positive person. Had a great outlook on life," said Corder.

According to a GoFundMe page, her children Preslee and Jagger have been released from the hospital and Lennon, the youngest, is supposed to be released tomorrow.

"A loss like this is just so tough on everybody. I guess especially when it's such a surprise. We're all so grateful that the kids are going to be okay," said Clark.

There are multiple ways you can help the family including the GoFundMe page, directed donations to Independence Bank in Conrad, and auctions.

For a link to all the ways you can help, you can click here for the Flesch Family Benefit Facebook page.