HELENA, Mont. - The community is gathering at the Montana State Capitol in support of Rep. Zooey Zephyr of Missoula Monday afternoon.
Last week, the Freedom Caucus called to censure Zephyr after a discussion on Senate Bill 99, a bill prohibiting certain medical and surgical treatments, including puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and gender reassignment surgeries for children struggling with their gender identity.
Speaker of the House Matt Regier ignored Zephyr during a discussion on the floor of the Montana House of Representatives about Senate Bill 458, a bill regarding the definition of sex in Montana law, and the Rules Committee decided Regier is within his right to ignore Zephyr.
The front of the Montana Capital Building has had a banner stretched across it with “Democracy Dies Here” over the Speaker denying Rep Zooey Zephyr the right to speak on any bill moving forward. pic.twitter.com/4A48FCcokC— Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) April 24, 2023
Look at the crowd in the gallery!https://t.co/GBZ0lV62WF— Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) April 24, 2023
This is a developing story.
