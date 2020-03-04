Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MARGARET CHURCHWELL, A 75 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 3, 135 POUNDS, GREEN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. MARGARET WAS LAST SEEN IN MISSOULA APPROXIMATELY 12:20 PM TODAY 4 MARCH. SHE WAS WEARING KHAKI PANTS, A MINT GREEN SHIRT, AND TAN SHOES. MARGARET IS SUFFERING FROM ALZHEIMER'S AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF MARGARET PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6 5 5 2 6 3 0 0 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU