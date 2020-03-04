'NoMore Violence Week 2020' is back for it's 6th year of bringing the community together around education, prevention and unity efforts to prevent violence in our community.
Judge Elizabeth Best will officially open the week of training and events Monday, March 30 at Great Falls College MSU.
Organizers say the training material and opportunity to network with community members is sure to be a powerful experience, shedding light on the response to violent crimes in the community.
More information can be found here.