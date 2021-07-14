HELENA, Mont. - The Family Fun Fest, Helena's premier health and wellness event for kids, returns this August.
According to a release, the event will feature a free, month-long game of community-wide BINGO from Aug. 1-30.
You can register for the event by visiting their website HERE.
Registration is encouraged for kids of all ages who wish to participate, however, it is not required. Those who register by July 28 will have the opportunity to receive a backpack, BINGO game card and other items.
Once kids have completed five in a row on their BINGO card, they can turn it in at various locations in Helena to win prizes purchased from local businesses.
Among possible prizes are a six-month family pass to Capital City Health Club and a year-long family pass to Exploration Works.
If kids get a blackout on their BINGO card, they can turn it in for a chance to win a hoverboard.
You can turn in your completed BINGO card with your name and phone number one of the following locations by Tuesday, August 31, or email it to Wellness@PacificSource.com.
- St. Peter’s Administration Building - 2500 E. Broadway Street (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- The Base Camp - 5 East Broadway Street (Monday - Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 8:00 pm, Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Family Fun Fest is hosted by St. Peter's Health and PacificSource Health Plans.