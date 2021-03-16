GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In a release Tuesday, Great Falls Park and Recreation announced the Ice Breaker Road Race will be held virtually, due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
Park and Recreation said the 2020 Ice Breaker scheduled for April 25 was rescheduled for Oct. 4; both races had to be canceled. Not wanting to postpone again, they said they have made the difficult decision to go virtual with the race this year.
Registration will begin April 1 and will be exclusively online. Complete Ice Breaker information and the registration link will be available by April 1. For information and to register, you can go to icebreakergf.com.
The virtual race makes for a great time to grab your family, a few friends, neighbors or co-workers and enjoy a beautiful day of your choice anytime between May 1 and May 10. Maps of suggested routes can be found on the Ice Breaker website, or you are encouraged to design your own route.
Registration fees are $22 for adults and $15 for youth 10 & under, which includes the online registration fee.
Other benefits included in the registration fee are:
- 2020 long sleeved t-shirt
- Finisher’s medal
- 2021 specially designed race bib
- Online race results, online photo galleries and chances to win prizes
- Opportunity to win gift cards:
- Random drawing for all who register for $5 - $50 gift cards from Scheels.
- $10 gift certificate from Scheels for the first 50 participants who post their times and a photo online.
This is an opportunity to do something a little different but still participate in a fun community activity. Here are the details you will need to know:
- Registration begins April 1. Register at your convenience anytime-anywhere. Registration is online only, no in-person registration; register at icebreakergf.com.
- Packet Pickup begins Monday, April 12. Packets can be picked up at Park and Recreation or mailed (shipping fee applicable). Located at 1700 River Drive North, office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Run or walk the race at your convenience – May 1 through May 10.
- Post your times and photos on-line. Race results will be available to all participants and the general public.
The event is sponsored by Pepsi, Benefis Health System, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, Great Falls Tribune and Walker Design Group. Without these sponsors, the race would not be possible. Additional sponsors include ABC Fox Montana, TD&H Engineering, Scheels and NorthWestern Energy.
For further information and updates you can visit their website, https://icebreakergf.com, follow them on Facebook at or call the Park and Recreation Office at 771-1265