#6. Blackfeet

- Tribe alone or in any combination: 159,394

- Tribe alone: 29,575

Thought to be one of the first tribes to be pushed from their ancient home in the Great Lakes region, the name "Blackfeet" is thought to be derived from the soles of their moccasins after their relocation to what was to be their new home in Montana. The disappearance of buffalo had a big impact on the tribe's food resources but also on their spiritual culture. Today, the Blackfeet are working alongside neighboring tribes to preserve the buffalo population.

