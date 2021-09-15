GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Soccer games between Belgrade and Great Falls High Schools scheduled for Sept. 23 have been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21.
According to Great Falls Public Schools, the games had to be moved due to circumstances beyond their control.
Game times will remain the same, and the games will still be held at Seibel Soccer Park in Great Falls.
The schedule is as follows:
- Sept. 21 at 3 p.m.
- Varsity Boys - Belgrade at Great Falls High
- JV Girls - Belgrade at Great Falls High
- Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.
- Varsity Girls - Belgrade at Great Falls High
- JV Boys - Belgrade at Great Falls High