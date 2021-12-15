LAKESIDE, Mont. - Opening day for the 2021-2022 ski season at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area is set for Friday, Dec. 17.
Friday through Sunday, as stated in a release, the ski area will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Olympic Chair, Thunderhead Chair, Crystal Chair and Mighty Might Handle Tow are all scheduled for operation.
“The start of the 2021/2022 season is also the start of an exciting new chapter for Blacktail Mountain,” said GM Jessi Wood. “We are thrilled to get open and see everyone back out on the slopes!”
Blacktail Mountain will be closed Monday, Dec. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 21, before reopening for seven day a week operations on Dec. 22 through Jan. 2.
Friday forecasts call for partly sunny skies, a high near 14 degrees and northwest winds six to 10 mph.
At this time you can purchase lift tickets online at estore.blacktailmountain.com. Full day prices are $50 for adults, $35 for teens, $25 for children and $26 for seniors.