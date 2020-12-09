Cascade County Commissioner Jane Weber confirms to Montana Right Now she announced her retirement on Friday. Weber says she plans to go cross country skiing and enjoy Montana's beautiful outdoors, visit her grandchildren in Boise, ID, and work on home renovations.
Weber first started representing the county in 2010. Reflecting back, Weber says she loved solving people's problems the most; a highlight of the job that "Gave me great satisfaction," said Weber.
Right now it's unclear who may fill her position or when the open seat may be filled. Stay with Montana Right Now for the latest updates.