The Paris Gibson Square Museum is previewing a few upcoming community events. They're preseting: Angela Babby and Betsey Hurd on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.
The event will feature a reception and round-table talk with exhibiting artists Angela Babby and Betsey Hurd. Each artist will be speaking about their respective exhibitions on display. Angela Babby has created 'We are All Wicahpi (Star) People' and Betsey Hurd has put together 'Where The Wild Things Are.'
Organizers say the reception will include a discussion followed by a lively reception and music. They say it will be a great opportunity to learn about the artists, their work and their method.
The 'Bloom in Spring Awakening' will be held from June 4-7.
Both events are free to the public. More information can be found here.