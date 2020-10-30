The Electric City is gearing up for a major Halloween event this weekend.
The Downtown Great Falls Association is still hosting their annual ‘Safe Trick- or- treat’ event all day on Saturday, Oct. 31. Children and families are invited to come decked out in their costumes to fill their buckets with candy from several businesses along Central Avenue.
The event director says this year is especially focused on safety. Most businesses require masks inside and social distancing will be enforced.
Participating shops down the 700 block of Central Avenue, all the way to the Civic Center will post special signs on their front door or windows inviting the kids in for some candy.
Typically, the 'Safe Trick- or- Treat' event lasts two hours at the Fairgrounds, but the event director says they had to adjust plans a little bit this year due to Coronavirus restrictions.
"Luckily it's on a Saturday so we have the opportunity to stretch it out all day long and allow people to social distance, businesses to participate at their will. We know that it's a long day, 11-4 are the hours. There are several businesses that have chosen to participate," said Kellie Pierce, Director of the Downtown Great Falls Association.
She explains why people need to get out and celebrate Halloween the smart way, "Families need a place to come that they know is safe. Downtown is very safe. Our businesses have been working hard to keep their stores clean and safe. This year the safe trick or treat just happens to be on a Saturday and we're really grateful we can support our businesses, get some exposure for them, and still have the opportunity for families to come down and trick or treat.”
Pierce adds, many shops on these surrounding streets are also taking part, including the Elks Lodge.
