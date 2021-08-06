E-scooters are coming to the City of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls is about to receive a new mode of public transportation.
Bird, the Los Angeles-based, shared electric scooter company, is bringing e-scooters to the city in the coming days.
The City of Great Falls says the electric scooters, which have a maximum speed of 15 mph, can be used on roads and in bike lanes. The scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never block driveways.
Riders must be 18 years or older to access the Bird scooters, as stated in a press release. You are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and required to obey all standard rules of the road applicable to bicycles.
"The GFPD would like the community to know that all City of Great Falls Ordinances and Montana State Statutes, applicable to bicycles, are applicable to these types of scooters. We want the community to be safe and follow all rules and regulations," Great Falls Police Department Lt. Doug Mahlum said.
Unless otherwise allowed by designated, city-approved signage, or conditions render bicycle travel on a street unsafe, bicycles may only be ridden on those portions of the sidewalk that are a portion of the River's Edge Trail System, as depicted on the most currently published River's Edge Trail Map available at the City Computer Mapping and Addressing Department or online at greatfallsmt.net/gis/overview-maps.
Safety features and community offerings from Bird are as follows:
- How to Bird: You can check out this blog post for all you need to know to safely ride, park and experience the benefits of the shared scooters.
- Beginner Mode - Great for new riders or those who just want to cruise, this feature offers a gentle acceleration mode that helps riders feel comfortable and build confidence.
- Community Mode - Community Mode allows anyone with a Bird account to report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area. When a report is submitted, a member of the Bird team is assigned to correct the issue. Anyone can access Community Mode by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the Bird map.
If you have questions or concerns about the e-scooters, the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co.
More information about the company can be found on their website (www.bird.co) and on their blog (www.bird.co/blog).