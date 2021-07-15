HELENA, Mont. - Families with kids age seventeen and under can now apply to receive up to $300 a month per child through the end of the year with the Child Tax Credit.
According to the Administration for Children & Families Office of Child Care, “roughly 39 million households – covering 65 million children (90% of children in the United States) – will automatically receive the new Child Tax Credit dollars.”
Eligibility to those who do not file taxes because of their income has also been expanded, according to a release.
The Advance Child Tax Credit is in addition to the yearly Child Tax Credit that families receive when filing their taxes.
People with children who are not required to file their taxes can sign-up through the Internal Revenue Service at https://bit.ly/3xN7tXO. Families can also check their eligibility, change how they receive their payments, or update their information at https://bit.ly/3xMnPQx.
“This tax credit is available to all families, and parents have the power to choose how to use these funds in whatever way works best for them. That could mean investing in their child’s future and education, paying for immediate goods and services such as food or diapers, and even putting money towards the high monthly costs of child care," Caitlin Jensen, Executive Director of Zero to Five Montana, said. "In Montana, child care costs can top out at just over $1,000 a month and although we know how important it is to reduce the cost of child care across our state, this immediate relief is what parents are asking for so that they can make financial decisions today. Although these monthly payments are temporary for now, we’re looking forward to seeing strategies to expand and extend this additional Child Tax Credit beyond this year. With long-term monthly payments that families can count on, parents have more options to support their families."
Zero to Five Montana encourages families and parents to share their child care story or how these monthly payments will impact them.
For more information on the Advance Child Tax Credit, you can visit https://bit.ly/3xMnPQx.
For more information about Zero to Five Montana, visit www.zerotofive.org/.