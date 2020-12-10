Update: Dec. 10, 1:14 p.m.
BELT, Mont. - The Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department (BRVFD) provided us with an update on Wednesday's car fire along Highway 89 in Belt.
BRVFD tells us two people were in the vehicle when it caught fire but they were able to make it out uninjured.
"Wednesday December 9th Utility 200, Engine 201, and Tender 207 responded to a vehicle fire near MM82 on Highway 89. The vehicle was a complete loss. The fire started in the engine compartment, but we were unable to determine the exact cause."
