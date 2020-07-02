Organizers who put on the Great Falls Fourth of July fireworks shows are scrambling to cover the costs of hosting both shows without the annual Independence Day Parade.
“We'll take any donations that we can get,” said Keith Teske, President of the Great Falls People's Park and Recreation Foundation.
He says they normally rely on last-minute donations to help pay for the fireworks but that’s not an option this year due to Coronavirus concerns. Teske says they still need a few thousand dollars to meet their goal for this year.
Initially there was a much larger gap to fill, but Steel Etc. helped with a significant donation.
This year the Great Falls People's Park and Recreation Foundation has partnered with the Voyagers to put on two shows at the same time, spending $22,000 total on fireworks.
With the shows just a few days away, they're asking the community to help raise $3,000. If they reach that goal, any extra money could possibly start boosting next year's funds.
“Fireworks Alley is going to be putting up some boxes at their fireworks stands this year so people can donate when they are purchasing their own fireworks,” said Teske.
Fireworks Alley is located at 920 52nd Street in Great Falls.
You can also mail in a donation any time, even after this weekend, to:
People’s Park and Recreation Foundation
P. O. Box 2106
Great Falls, MT 59403
People can also donate year-round at www.Peoplesparkandrec.com.
“Anything left over in excess will go towards next year's fireworks fund. That has been getting smaller and smaller the last few years,” added Teske.
He ensures both shows will go on no matter what and he believes community support will come through. There is a reserve fund in case they come up short.