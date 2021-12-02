HELENA, MT- Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has issued a statement pertaining to the fires burning in and across Montana.
According to the governors office the state deployed a County Assist Team to take control of the West Wind Fire in and around Denton.
The Red Cross has sent up a shelter in Lewistown at the Civic Center.
Gianforte previously tweeted that the resilience of Montanans shone bright following the fires.
"My prayers are with all Montanans suddenly displaced from their homes today due to fire, and my greatest thanks goes to all firefighters, first responders, and volunteers who courageously responded," Gianforte said via twitter.
Multiple fires popped up across Montana.⁃@GovGianforte received a briefing⁃More to come from the Govs office⁃The new fire in Browning, out⁃Denton fire, crews still working ⁃Fire meeting later today ⁃Red flag warning still in place for wind pic.twitter.com/Yaaxl01BQx— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) December 2, 2021