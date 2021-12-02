Governor Gianforte

HELENA, MT- Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has issued a statement pertaining to the fires burning in and across Montana.

"I’ve spoken with our emergency management team responding to the West Wind Fire as well as with Fergus County Sheriff Rick Vaughn. We'll continue to marshal any necessary resource to support the people of Denton." -Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT)
 

According to the governors office the state deployed a County Assist Team to take control of the West Wind Fire in and around Denton.

The state has not received a request to support fire suppression efforts in Glacier County, but stands ready to provide support. 
 

The Red Cross has sent up a shelter in Lewistown at the Civic Center.

Gianforte previously tweeted that the resilience of Montanans shone bright following the fires.

"My prayers are with all Montanans suddenly displaced from their homes today due to fire, and my greatest thanks goes to all firefighters, first responders, and volunteers who courageously responded," Gianforte said via twitter. 

Yesterday, Gianforte received a briefing in Great Falls on the fires as well and toured the fire line with firefighters. 
 
 

Tags

News For You