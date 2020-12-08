Food banks are being hit hard during the pandemic. Most are reporting higher demand and numbers greater than they've ever seen, which leaves some people wondering why Great Falls isn't hosting two major annual food drives this season due to the virus.
According to the city, their Food for Fines program and the Municipal Court's canned food drive will not be happening. Both programs allowed anyone to clear citations through donations but local food banks still need your help. Breakfast items like cereal, cans of fruit, and peanut butter are just some items they need the most.
Local food bank directors in Cascade County say although they're helping more people, they organizations are navigating the pandemic pretty well and are still accepting donations. Many local schools also have food banks set up that need some help too. The Great Falls Community Food Bank Director says they're not in crisis mode because they were able to use federal Coronavirus relief funding to buy more food and supplies ahead of winter for the first time ever.
This year millions of hungry Americans are turning to food banks for the first time ever. According to Feeding America studies, 1 in 10 Montanans struggle with hunger, and 1 in 6 children. That's higher than the national average of 1 in 4 children.
The Montana Food Bank Network has 145 partners across the Treasure State for people to drop off any nonperishable donations.
This weekend Showdown Mountain is also holding a drive where people can bring in 15 cans and score a 15-dollar lift ticket to support the Rescue Mission.