A special project started 13 years ago highlights the most historic parts of Cascade County and helps you fill any gaping holes on your Christmas tree while giving back to Great Falls.
The Electric City has been lit up by the 10th Street Bridge’s iconic purple lights for decades and now you can bring some of the magic to your Christmas tree because the bridge is officially an ornament the city is selling all across town.
The authentic pewter ornament captures the bridge's amazing views, architecture, and history. It’s made in Fort Collins and costs $15. You can pick one up at the Civic Center, Mansfield Theater Box Office, Public Library, History Museum, or at many shops off Central Ave. and downtown like Drangonfly Dry Goods or Dragonfly shop and Cassiopeia Books.
Each year the Civic Center partners with the Historic Preservation Advisory Commission to choose which landmark to highlight, and a director says this year was easy because this year marks the 100th year anniversary of the 10th street bridge. He explains how all proceeds go back directly to preserving the city's rich history.
"Essentially if we do earn money as a commission it will be plugged back into the community to use for other projects particularly to fund grants for property owners,” said Tom MiCuda, Deputy Director of the Great Falls Planning and Development Committee.
After several years of construction, the 10'th Street Bridge project is finally wrapping up soon. MiCuda expects people will be able to walk along the pedestrian bridge sometime this spring.