Helping in times of need: 2020 Air Force Spouse of the Year

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. - Malmstrom spouse Lori Waddell was named the Air Force Key Spouse of the Year on Thursday, June 17.
The award is given to the spouse whose contributions in base and community activities, voluntary service and leadership best reflected the Air Force’s core values of integrity, service and excellence.
Waddell was elected as the Montana State Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster Donations Management chair, and started a local organization for disaster response in Cascade County. The latter consists of 11 nonprofits working together with local emergency response leaders to provide needed resources for individuals impacted by the pandemic.
"As military spouses, we are the lucky one percent," Waddell said. "We have so many resources in the military and there's no other workforce out there with the benefits we have.”
Waddell is married to Master Sgt. Mitch Waddell, Malmstrom’s 341st Force Support Squadron sustainment superintendent.