BROWNING, Mont. - The longest serving elected tribal official in the U.S., Earl Old Person, died Wednesday at the Blackfeet Community Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
In 1952 Earl was elected to the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council and served for over 60 years while serving as Chairman for over 50 years. During this time, Earl met many dignitaries including the British Royal Family, the Shah of Iran, every U.S. President since Dwight Eisenhower and other world leaders.
In 1978, the hereditary chieftainship was bestowed upon Earl by the family of the late Jim White Calf.
He was an orator and leader for the Blackfeet People, the Blackfoot Confederacy and Indian People across the U.S. and Canada.
“The Blackfeet People have suffered a huge loss today with the passing of Chief Old Person. A chapter in our history has come to a close. The Blackfeet Tribe offers prayers and support to the family of Earl at this time,” Public Information Officer James McNeely wrote in a release.
At this time services are pending.