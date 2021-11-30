UPDATE: NOV. 30 AT 7:40 A.M.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled for Ruben Range.
The Montana Department of Justice said he has been located and is safe.
MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula Police Department has requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Ruben Range.
The 38 year old white male is 6 foot 2 inches tall, 215 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and glasses.
Ruben is driving a grey 2007 Jeep Cherokee with Montana license plate 475529B.
He is suffering from schizophrenia, is a diabetic, and requires medication. If you have any information, call Missoula Police Department at 406 552-6300.