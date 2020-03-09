Agriculture, farming and ranching, they're the backbone of Montana. Producers do their part to provide the food that goes on your table -whether it's meat, bread or even that nice cold beer. Montana's family farms are an integral part of our daily lives.
There are nearly 27,000 farms and ranches in the treasure state and they take up 58 million acres. It's a huge industry for Montana, but often the most misunderstood.
For the next year, we’re taking you inside the perspective of Montana agriculture from Schweitzer Farm in Geyser, with a closer look at the everyday struggles these farmers face in order to get food on your table.
Walt and Cindy Schweitzer narrowly survived the farming crisis of the 80s.
“I was forced to leave the farm to go get a job to pay the debt,” said Walt.
They returned in the 90s, then trends changed again in 2010.
Walt explains “There were a lot of grand-kids that were coming back to the family farm and It was kind of exciting in 2011/2012, you saw a lot of new buildings going up, a lot of corrals being rebuilt.”
Now, the bankruptcy rate is spiking once again.
“We had a whole lot more farmers in the 80s. So when you're thinking the number of bankruptcy are as high now as it was in the 80s, the fact is that we're in way worse shape,” said Walt.
“I think when prices were good like 5 years ago we saw grand-kids coming home to learn from their grandparents to take over the farm. We saw an influx of people coming back. So I think that the will is there if it could just be financially possible,” Cindy added.
She says that's struggle number one. People like Walt and Cindy never know what the day has in store. They could lose thousands and only gain hundreds of dollars on any given day, and most of that battle is out of their control.
“Without question the thing every farmer worries about is market. So, normally you go to the grocery store, people say you need to pay this for this car, this for a washing machine. Farmers go and say ‘What will you pay me?’ And the answer is ‘as little as we possibly can.”
Cindy explains what you pay for beef is up to just 4 multi-national companies.
“It would be one thing to feel like everybody's suffering, whatever, but the packers are raking it in right now because they can. They're a monopoly. We sell 85% of all animals are slaughtered and processed by 4 packers who work with each other. For every animal, they killed and processed they put in their pocket $800 and they had that animal for hours/days, not long versus we, ya know, calve them out, raise them up. Most farmers, not us, but most have those animals for a year, 9 months is probably more accurate,” said Cindy.
So, the Schweitzers are forced to make a living several different ways. She adds, “We joke that we've made more money capitalizing on the appreciation of farms than actually farming. It's definitely different from when I first started farming and ranching.”
Until prices start moving in favor of farmers, all of those grand-kids who came back 5 years ago might not stick around.
“It's the stress they're facing, the uncertainty they're facing. Many of them are on family farms that are 3rd and 4th generations. They're worried they're gonna be the generation that loses the family farm,” said Walt.
He says it’s an uphill battle, but one that deserves the fight.