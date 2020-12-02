GREAT FALLS- The Montana Farmers Union has partnered with MSU Northern to develop the first-ever meat processing curriculum in the country to teach meat processing from harvest using a newly acquired mobile processing unit.
MSU Northern students who enroll in the program would earn anywhere from a one-year certificate to a bachelor’s degree with a focus on business management and marketing.
These innovative courses will cover use on the latest technology and also provide students opportunities to join the meat processing industry as butchers, managers or inspectors. The program is designed to be the first of its kind in the USA and is designed to stimulate smaller farming and ranching operations to help them survive in the wake of the Coronavirus.
According to Walter Schweitzer, President of Montana Farmers Union, "Our goal is to get locally growing and locally processed food that can be eaten locally. Cooperative projects like this one will help achieve food security, which is a key to building a more resilient food system.”
They're currently recruiting for an Advisory Committee to help set up such a groundbreaking program.
"I need inspectors, I need butchers, I need livestock producers who all can sit around a table with MSU Northern Staff and develop a curriculum which would be a first of it's kind in the United States, to teach butchers, plant managers, and inspectors."
The program must be approved by the Board of Regents and Commissioner of Higher Education to move forward. The Montana Farmers Union is fundraising in the meantime. They hope to have the mobile processing unit operational by early next spring. MSU Northern plans to have a curriculum in place by fall semester 2021.