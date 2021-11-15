HARLEM, Mont. — Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 16, one Montana high school is undergoing some major rule changes.
Harlem Public Schools sent out a list of guidelines all students at Harlem High School must follow, but it's already getting some backlash.
The new rules state:
- Closed campus for ALL students at noon hour; ALL grades will not be allowed to leave the building during lunch.
- CELL PHONES/ELECTRONIC DEVICES/TOYS (Board Policy 3630):
- Students are NOT allowed to bring the following items to school: cell phones/electronic devices/games/collectable cards/toys/fidget spinners/Slime.
- These items are NOT allowed during the school day, which includes noon hour.
- If your student brings these items to school, it should be checked into the office or with the classroom teacher.
- The School District is not responsible for theft or damage to private property. All cell phones/electronic devices/games/collectable cards/toys/fidget spinners/Slime. Will be confiscated and turned into the office if it is being used during school.
- The following guidelines will be followed when an item is confiscated:
- First time - the items will be kept until end of day, student must pick up
- Second time - the items will be kept for a week, parent must pick up
- Third time - the items will be kept until end of quarter, parent must pick up
- Fourth time - the items will be kept until end of the school year, parent must pick up
Harlem Public Schools says the rules are being put in place to promote a positive and productive learning environment for students. But some comments on their Facebook post say they are being too harsh.
Some of the comments read as follows:
"Ridiculous! Fidget spinners and slime? What hurt is that going to do?"
"We have students that are legal adults and they are not allowed to bring their phones to school let alone leave for lunch? Needs to be changed ASAP."
"Do not agree. Seems a little harsh."
"This is just going to create more unwanted problems."