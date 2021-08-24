MISSOULA, Mont.— The Montana Repertory Theatre (The Rep) will return to live theatre with four in-person shows and “Pick What You Pay” ticket pricing.
"We can’t wait to welcome Missoula back to the theatre,” Montana Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Michael Legg said. “We want everyone in our community to have the chance to experience these world-premiere performances, which is why we’re thrilled to be offering all tickets at ‘Pick What You Pay’ pricing. This season, come relive your high school days, create a new holiday tradition, help save Missoula from an evil warlock and celebrate Montana’s veterans with The Rep.”
The new ticket pricing model encourages theatre goers to set their own cost for each show, as stated in a release.
“A central part of The Rep’s mission is to break down barriers to art,” Legg said. “‘Pick What You Pay’ ensures one of the biggest barriers—the economic one—doesn’t get in the way of experiencing great theatre. At the same time, we know we have amazing supporters who will pay a little more to help open access to everyone in our community.”
The Rep’s 55th season will feature the following shows:
- “Back to School” by Vivian J.O. Barnes, Margaret E. Douglas, Jean Ann Douglass, Sam Myers, and Brian Quijada
- As part of The Rep’s “Plays on Tap” series, the season-opening performance will have audience members meet at Western Cider, then board a bus for a time-hopping, existential trip to Willard Alternative School. In “Back to School,” see what really happens in the teachers’ lounge, attend a late-night séance in the gym, turn in your chorus class homework and witness the moment when a talented student finds his voice.
- Performances: Sept. 22-25 and September 29-Oct. 2. The bus boards at 7:30 p.m. from Western Cider.
- “Hearth: A Yuletide Tale” by Tyson Gerhardt, featuring The Recession Special
- In “Hearth: A Yuletide Tale,” a young boy wanders off on a cold December night into a world of ragpickers, tramps, and buskers struggling to survive the winter. As they share their songs and stories, he hatches a plan to help them, but one wrong step could upset the balance of a way of life already on the edge. What begins as an act of childhood rebellion becomes a window into the wonder and cruelty of the world.
- Performances: Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18 at 7:30 p.m.
- "The Castle with a Thousand Lights” by Sam Myers
- The Rep’s latest educational touring play, “The Castle with a Thousand Lights,” follows two teenagers as they navigate a new phase of their friendship while battling an evil warlock in a castle on a hill, nestled in the mountains of a magical, faraway land (which looks a lot like Montana).
- Performances: March 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. and March 5-6 at 2 p.m., followed by a tour across the state.
- “ReEntry” by Emily Ackerman & KJ Sanchez
- An unflinching look at the lives of Marines getting ready for and returning from combat, “ReEntry” is a docudrama based on real interviews with U.S. service members and their families. Honest, moving and surprisingly funny, this play explores the challenges of reintegrating into home and community after tours of duty overseas.
- Performances: April 7-9 and April 13-16 at 7:30 p.m.; April 10 and 17 at 2 p.m.; followed by additional performances across the state.
All performances are subject to Missoula City-County Health Department guidelines and can change at any time. The Rep will be releasing information with audience safety protocols should there be changes prior to performance dates.
You can support The Rep with donations or by purchasing season passes at montanarep.com.
Season passes include a ticket to every performance and exclusive perks such as invitations to The Rep events. Tickets are available online and at the University of Montana Box Office.