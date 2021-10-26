STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - A mountain lion has been stalking around Stevensville for over two weeks now, the Stevensville Police Department reports.
The Stevensville Schools and Game Warden for the area have been notified of the large cat.
According to the Game Warden, the mountain lion has stayed in the area for so long because it has found something to feed on, which might be deer feed or game animals.
Eventually, the animal will move on, but residents should use extreme caution since it has been spotted in town.
If you happen to find the mountain lion on your porch or curtilage it can be exterminated. However, if you spot it in an open field, you are strongly advised to leave it alone.
Fish and Game will relocate bears, but they will not relocate a mountain lion. It will either be killed/exterminated or eventually move on.