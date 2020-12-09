According to National Historical Area Board Member Jane Weber, Cascade County will not be moving forward with a proposal that would span across North/Central Montana.
She says the board voted 2-1 Tuesday in opposition of the national heritage area after years of considering the hotly disputed plan.
Proponents claimed the move would bring in more federal money to preserve Montana's most cherished historic areas and boost tourism, while people against called it a 'land grab' that could limit private land owners' rights.