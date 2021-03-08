LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Park Local Development Corporation announced their final training webinar for their Business Builder Training Series: Strategic Marketing.
The event will take place online on Wednesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. It is free and open for anyone to join.
PLDC said Owner of Buzz Media Kriss King will cover the essentials that every business needs to consider when creating their marketing plan, including web presence, social media and simple tactics to raise your visibility and following to turn more profit.
The event will be interactive, encouraging individuals to bring ideas for their businesses.
You can register for the event by calling 406-222-4156 or by email at park@montana.edu. All trainings will also be live streamed at montana.webex.com/meet/d79c389.
For more information you can visit the Facebook event: Business Builder Training Series, Part 4: Strategic Marketing.