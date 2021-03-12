POPLAR, Mont. - The Poplar Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD) announced they are hosting their 71st Annual Fireman's Ball Saturday, March 27.
If you could use a night out and would love to give back to the community, the ball might be the place for you! The event will be held at the American Legion Club, at 127 A Street West. Tickets are $10, when purchased from a firefighter, and $12 at the door. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
The PVFD Fire Chief says they are a fairly small crew, having to cover the towns of Poplar, Brockton and Riverside. He said they're hoping to raise enough funds for new equipment, including a new compressor for their self-contained breathing apparatus (SCAB).
“The blue compressor is seized up, no longer works. We are in dire need of new SCABs,” the department said.
PVFD said they will have $3,200 in door prizes, a 50-50 raffle for an AR-15 and music.
Donations can also be sent to P.O. Box 746, Poplar, MT, 59255.