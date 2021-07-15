LIMA, Mont. - Due to low stream flows, a portion of Red Rock Creek near the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge has been closed to fishing.
The closure extends for about 18 miles along Red Rock Creek from Upper Red Rock Lake upstream to the South Valley Road crossing over Hell Roaring Creek, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
A U.S. Geological Survey gauge above the lakes measured flow near and below the fifth percentile of average daily flows. Moreover, recent fish surveys estimate the population of Arctic grayling in the closure area to consist of only 88 adult fish.
This closure is designed to protect fish, including Arctic grayling and trout, that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when drought conditions combine with additional stressors, including catch-and-release fishing.
The closure will remain in effect until conditions improve, or until Oct 15.
Anglers should consider fishing in cooler waters during times of low flows and high water temperatures in rivers. You can help reduce stress for fish by following these practices when catching and releasing fish, though fish mortality may still occur:
- Fish during the coolest times of day, where permitted.
- Land the fish quickly.
- Keep the fish in water as much as possible.
- Remove the hook gently. Using artificial lures with single and barbless hooks can make hook removal faster and easier.
- Let the fish recover before releasing it.
For more information on additional closures, visit go.usa.gov/xF3PG.