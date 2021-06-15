GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Red Cross opened an evacuation center for residents displaced by the wind-driven Deep Creek grassfire burning between the Grassy Mountain Subdivision and Townsend.
The Red Cross evacuation center is located at the White Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center, at 101 1st Ave. S.E.
Residents who check in there will be provided services, including a safe place to stay, meals and access to other community resources, according to a release. All Red Cross services are free.
Families who need services should call the Montana Red Cross at 800-272-6668.
Red Cross urges everyone to be prepared should a wildfire occur in your area.
Follow the steps below to keep your family safe:
⦁ Gather your family or household members and delegate responsibilities.
⦁ Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For a detailed list of items to include visit www.redcross.org.
⦁ Prepare an information kit with important documents like medical, banking and insurance records.
⦁ Save a list of emergency numbers on every cellphone.
⦁ Plan ahead for your pets and livestock. Ask local officials where you can bring them.
⦁ Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.
⦁ Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood.
If an evacuation is imminent:
⦁ Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.
⦁ Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing (but not locking) windows and doors. Close curtains, shutters, and blinds. Use the recycle mode on your air conditioner.
⦁ Turn on exterior lights.
⦁ Remove flammable items from decks and porches.
⦁ Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.
⦁ Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property and leave a ladder for firefighters.
⦁ Put your emergency kit in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.
⦁ Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles.
Evacuate as soon as the order is given. Don’t delay.
To stay up-to-date about emergencies in your area, you can download the Red Cross emergency app. It’s free and available to both iPhone and Android users.