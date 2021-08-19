GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School Board (GFPS) made two decisions at a Board meeting Thursday evening in regard to the use of face masks and social distancing.
GFPS says they will only direct the superintendent to implement a face mask requirement if there is a "substantial-high" rate of transmission of COVID-19, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in the county.
Based on today's CDC report of a "substantial-high" rate transmission of COVID-19 in Cascade County, masks would be required. You can visit the CDC's website at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view for more information.
Though face masks are not required at this time, Superintendent Tom Moore is "strongly recommending" that everyone wear a mask when school starts.
In addition, face masks are required on all modes of public transportation, including school buses.
The board also determined that all students, staff, volunteers and visitors must socially distance themselves by at least three feet while inside any school building.
Superintendent Moore said he has received over 45 emails and phone calls from parents expressing their desire to not require the wearing of masks when school begins on Aug. 25. A petition with over 500 signatures for a No Mask Mandate was also received.