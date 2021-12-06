Showdown Montana pushes back opening day

NEIHART, Mont. - Due to a lack of snow, Showdown Montana ski area is postponing opening day to Friday, Dec. 17.
Showdown Marketing Director Avery Patrick says the upper part of the mountain is starting to look pretty good, but snow coverage is too thin in critical areas and near the bottom of the mountain.
Along with this, Showdown's Canned Food Drive with the Great Falls Food Bank will be pushed back to Saturday, Dec. 18. On that day you can get a lift ticket for 15 cans of food and $15.
After opening, Showdown will remain open every day through Jan. 2, except for Christmas Day. A Ski with Santa event is also scheduled for Dec. 18 and the Torchlight Parade and Fireworks event will take place on Dec. 31.