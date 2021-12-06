Showdown Montana pushes back opening day

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate snow. Light snow will develop by mid morning, becoming moderate for several hours late this afternoon into the evening. The primary impact period is expected between 3pm and 9pm. Light snow may continue into Tuesday morning. Total accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are anticipated.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches for the Missoula Valley with isolated higher amounts possible. An inch or less is expected south of Lolo through the Bitterroot Valley. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for snow to quickly pack on to the roads this afternoon and evening, causing ice. Please be prepared for very slick conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&