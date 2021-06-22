Thursday!Fest announced in downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. - The Kalispell Downtown Association announced their Thursday!Fest which is set to begin Thursday, July 15.
This free event is being held on Second Avenue East between 1st and 2nd Streets East in front of Northwest Montana History Museum from 5 - 8 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 26.
Live music begins at 5:30 p.m. Food vendors will also be on site together with a beer and wine garden for this family friendly event.
Bring your own chair or a blanket to sit on the lawn and enjoy the festivities. Out of respect to all attendees, the Kalispell Downtown Association says dogs will not be allowed this year.
The following is the schedule of bands that will be performing each Thursday:
July 15 Kenny James Miller
July 22 Marshall Catch
July 29 Mike Murray Duo
Aug. 5 The Groove Riders
Aug. 12 Chain Reaction
Aug. 19 Comatose Posse
Aug. 26 Luke Dowler and the Midnight Conversations
Volunteers or volunteer teams are needed. Go to Sign up Genius at www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4daea729a0f49-thursdayfest1 to sign up.
Band sponsors and downtown supporters are also needed. The Kalispell Downtown Association offers opportunities with benefits for your business to help support this event and the downtown.
For more information you can visit their website at downtownkalispell.com.