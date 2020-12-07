Blackfeet Nation has been in a shutdown since late September with no end in sight as their Stay- at -Home order is further extended to December 20.
The demand for assistance is higher than ever this holiday season, but one local foundation is doing everything they can to support the reservation. Town Pump has been giving back through their annual food bank campaign for 18 years. COVID19 has made this year especially tough, and members of Blackfeet Nation say they’re relying on donations now more than ever.
Town Pump will donate $5,000 each to the Blackfeet Food Pantry and the Blackfeet Nurturing Center to provide food, supplies, and clothing to families in need. Town Pump has been collecting since October and raised close to $400,000 from stores, casinos, and hotels. The director sheds light on why donations from the community are so important by breaking down some alarming numbers.
"One in 4 children are living in food insecure homes. No child should be hungry and so whatever can be donated to help feed our neighbors, feed our neighbors, feed our fellow Montanans is desperately needed this year more than ever," said Bill McGladdery, Director of the Town Pump Food Bank Foundation.
He explains how food bank directors are pleading for help as they assisting unprecedented masses
"A surge in new people coming in. With donations they can stretch a dollar farther than anyone you can believe to get the product in to feed people."
Through their match program, Town Pump is giving back $780,000 across the state. Each region will keep donations that were made in their area. All of that money will be going to support local food banks through the holidays.
Although Town Pump locations are no longer accepting any donations, they’re turning people to local food banks to give back for the rest of the year.