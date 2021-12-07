GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid the mortgage on the home of Cascade County Montana Search and Rescue Vice Commander Tyler Weir.
The pay-off is part of Tunnel to Towers third annual Season of Hope, which celebrates the holiday season by delivering mortgage-free homes or mortgage-payoffs to families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families and catastrophically injured veterans around the country.
Vice Commander Weir and his son were killed in a crash on March 27. He and his family were returning to Great Falls to help with a rescue mission at the time of the crash.
His wife, Jennifer, and their two other children were injured in the crash, according to a release.
Vice Commander Weir was also a master sergeant with 13 years of experience with the Montana Air National Guard.
For Jennifer, who is also a member of the search and rescue team, being able to stay in her home helps preserve her husband’s memory.
“It is truly amazing and humbling. My husband and I built our house two years ago. To know it’s mine forever is truly the best blessing I could ask for. I’ll always have that part of him,” she said.
The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty with young children.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Season of Hope is the culmination of the Foundation’s anniversary events.
“Selfless heroes like Tyler Weir answered the call to serve their country and their community. I call them superheroes, brave men and women who answered the call to keep us safe at home and abroad. I am honored to support the families who have sacrificed so much for the freedoms and safety we all enjoy,” Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the foundation, said.
So far this year, Tunnel to Towers has delivered 135 mortgage-free homes across the country.
For more information on Tunnel to Towers’ mission, visit T2T.org.
You can also follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.