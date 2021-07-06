HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Learning Center captured remarkable video footage of a fireball that entered our atmosphere shooting over Canyon Ferry Lake.
As one of two NASA partners in the state - the other being MSU Bozeman - the Montana Learning Center's main outreach is getting kids and teachers excited about science, Executive Director of the Montana Learning Center Ryan Hannahoe says.
In partnership with the American Meteor Society and the International Meteor Society Research station, their observatory has seven cameras covering 180 degrees of the sky, recording 24/7.
The camera system uses AI to identify meteors in the sky, so they never miss a streak of space rock.
"In terms of fireballs, the one we recorded the morning of July 3rd at 4:14 in the morning, it's the brightest one that we have on record since we installed that station since December. So, this space rock is about - we estimate - between the size of a basketball and a beach ball," Hannahoe said.
After recording a phenomena as amazing as the fireball, the station can then determine the GPS coordinates of the meteorite's anticipated touchdown site.
When asked what type of damage a meteorite of this size could do, Hannahoe laughed and responded, "It depends on what it hits!"
If the meteor falls to earth intact, Hannahoe says, it could leave a small crater. However, due to the brightness of the meteor, he believes it may have broken apart and that we will find it in pieces.
But that's not the only thing that makes this fireball so rare.
"What makes it even more rare is 12 hours apart there was an even larger object, or similar object in size, recorded to have exploded over Idaho," he said.
With both objects trailing the sky in such close proximity, Hannahoe says it means they both may have originated from the same place.
If you ever come across a meteorite on the ground, Hannahoe says you can identify it by testing its magnetic qualities and performing a streak test. If the rock is magnetic and leaves a clear streak, Hannahoe says you have found a meteorite.
After identifying the meteorite, you should contact a researcher, like The American Meteor Society.
If you would like to learn more about space rocks and the world beyond our planet, you can schedule a visit to the Montana Learning Center in Helena.
In fact, they are hosting an open house this Saturday, July 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will not be available at the door, but you can purchase them online at montanalearning.org.