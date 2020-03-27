PABLO - The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are ordering a shelter-in-place to begin Friday.
Below is a release from CSKT regarding the order:
"PABLO, MT Effective immediately, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes ordered everyone within their jurisdiction to stay at their place of residence except as needed to maintain critical necessities. Many states have already ordered shelter in place or stay at home orders, including Montana.
The order was given by Tribal Council to further protect the health and well-being of all residents in the community. The order goes into effect immediately until further notice. The order includes a list of exceptions allowing people to continue their work and to maintain health and well-being on the Reservation.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has no known cure and the best safety precaution is to prevent infection. This Order is being issued to protect the public health of residents of the Reservation, provide consistency across the Reservation, and mitigate the impact of COVID-19. The goal is to decrease the infection rate, and stop the spread of the virus.
Residents will have access to necessities such as food, prescriptions, and health care. When people need to leave their homes, whether to obtain or access food, prescriptions or health care, or to otherwise facilitate authorized essential activities, they should at all times practice social distancing with 6 feet between individuals for prevention.
The CSKT – Lake County Unified Command Center (UCC) team is authorized to take necessary steps to ensure compliance with this Order."