Blake Fussell joined ABC FOX Montana as a multimedia journalist in September 2020.
He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from The University of Memphis in August 2020. Blake moved from his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee for the first time to cover Butte, and is excited to expand his natural photography in the mountains of Montana.
Blake began his career in media as a control room operator for Bott Radio Network - Memphis at age 20. Meanwhile, he attended classes and wrote for The University of Memphis student newspaper, The Daily Helmsman. He was honored for best news reporting, best investigative news story and best multimedia package in 2020 by The University of Memphis, Tennessee's second-largest university.
During school, Blake worked as the sole reporter at The East Arkansas News-Leader and the sole sports reporter for The Wynne Progress, based an hour outside of Memphis in Wynne, Arkansas. He also worked for The Germantown News and Memphis Mirror, two smaller publications in the Memphis area.
He developed a passion for storytelling and enjoyed expanding his experiences, which soon led to his landing in Butte. Blake takes pride in his investigative skills and finds the emotional elements of everyday people the most intriguing to the news process.
Blake played tennis in high school, enjoys writing music and loves learning about animals. He hopes to cover Butte in a fitting way and feels at home in The Mining City. One thing is missing though - some smoked, dry-rub Memphis barbecue!
If you have a story idea for Blake, email him at blake.fussell@abcfoxmontana.com