Jennifer Rios is a multimedia journalist and producer at ABCFOX Montana. She joined the team in February 2021.
Jennifer graduated in May 2020 from San Francisco State University with a degree in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts, with an emphasis in Broadcast Journalism.
Before coming to Missoula, Jennifer worked at the ABC affiliate in San Francisco as an intern for the consumer department, ABC7/ 7 On Your Side. Providing extended coverage on the coronavirus pandemic for all things consumer related from a national to local level. In college she also interned in her hometown at KESQ News Channel 3 in Palm Springs, CA . Covering stories from the 2020 California earthquakes and the local community.
Moving from California, Jennifer is excited to call Missoula her new home.
Jennifer has dreamed of covering local stories and is honored to begin her career in Missoula, Montana.
As a new local she is thrilled to explore nature and the local scene here in Montana. Taking in the warm and cold weather of our Treasure State.
If you have a story idea to share with Jennifer, please email her at jennifer.rios@abcfoxmontana.com