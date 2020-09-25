Noah Schmick joins the Wake Up Montana-ABC FOX Montana team in Bozeman as a reporter.
Noah majored in broadcast news and minored in sport management graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and joined us in Bozeman a few weeks later.
While at Washington State, Noah ran a sports talk radio show called The Schmick Show for all four years every week for two hours on KUGR Cougar College Radio and did play-by-play and color commentating for football, soccer, baseball, and basketball.
Noah also participated in student newscasts and sports shows on Murrow News 8 and Cable 8 Productions. He was a regional winner and national finalist for the 2019 Society of Professional Journalists online sports reporting award for a final project on the decline in rural football participation in eastern Washington with Murrow News Service.
Also during his time at WSU, Noah performed public address announcing for the Spokane Shadow Youth Soccer Club and interned at KHQ-TV and SWX Right Now in Spokane, Wash. a KTMF affiliate.
If you have a story idea for Noah, please email him at noah.schmick@abcfoxmontana.com.