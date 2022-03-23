Christine Sullivan is from Arlington, Washington State, graduating from Arlington High in 2010, where her journey to journalism began, leading her to Bellevue College, where she studied mass communications and creative writing from 2012-2014.
During her studies at Bellevue College, she started writing as a staff reporter for The Watchdog, the student-organized newspaper and worked her way up the ranks as the new arts and features editor, landing her big break role at the Editor-in-Chief.
Christine moved on studying at Washington State University, writing as a reporter and op/ed editor for The Daily Evergreen. Her first broadcast experience was working as an intern in 2013, with KING-5 NEWS, for their Evening show. From there, she got her feet wet in magazine editorial, interning for South Sound Magazine and 425 Business.
In 2017, she traveled to the U.K. getting an externship with The Times, in London, making her way back to the Seattle area in 2018, where she wrote for The Everett Herald. In 2019, she made her way east, to Helena, Montana landing her first broadcast gig with KTVH/KXLH and went back to college, to finish her degree in Political Science from Carroll College, graduating in May as class of '22.
During the pandemic in 2021, she freelanced remotely from Helena, writing for The Journal of the San Juan's. Christine became part of the ABC-FOX KFBB family in January of 2022 and hopes to one day become a renowned novelist and investigative journalist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.