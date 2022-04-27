David M. Bauer Jr., better known as DJ, is a multimedia journalist based in Butte, covering sports and news for ABC FOX Montana.

DJ comes all the way from the small town of Valencia, Pennsylvania, about an hour north of Pittsburgh. His love and dedication for sports and communication led him to the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications at Penn State University, where he graduated in May 2021 as a Schreyer Honors College scholar and broadcast journalism major, with minors in Spanish and political science.

At Penn State, DJ was a four-year member of the student-run radio station CommRadio, where he honed his skills in the fields of play-by-play broadcasting, sports analysis, and written content, serving two years as CommRadio’s lead editor. DJ was also a reporter and sports anchor for the college’s student-produced newscast, Centre County Report.

DJ’s favorite communications fields are play-by-play and sports analysis, but he is thrilled to be sharing his talents in the field of reporting, especially in the beautiful state of Montana, which he had never visited before joining ABC FOX. His favorite things about the Treasure State are the gorgeous scenery and the friendly people.

DJ is a passionate college basketball fan who dedicates much of his free time to analyzing the sport. Every year, DJ tries his hand at bracketology, the process of predicting which 68 teams will make up the NCAA Tournament, under the name “Bauertology.” His bracketology is among the most accurate in the world, ranking third out of 148 qualified bracketologists.

As for his personal life, DJ is an Eagle Scout, and an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially for his favorite baseball team, the Pirates. DJ is a music lover and collects vinyl records as a hobby. His favorite bands are Pink Floyd, Genesis, The Who, and Steely Dan, but he loves all kinds of rock music.

If you have a story idea you would like to pitch to DJ, please email him at dj.bauer@abcfoxmontana.com.

Follow DJ on Twitter :@DJ_Bauer_99