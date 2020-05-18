Elijah Collins is a graduate of Foothills Community Christian School. He was born and raised right here in Great Falls, Montana. Elijah is excited to jump-start his career as a News/Sports Reporter here at KFBB.
The great HBCU, Kentucky State University, is where he received his bachelor's degree in Mass Communications. Elijah was a member of the baseball team at KSU and now he is excited to do some reporting on the sport he loves the most.
Besides sports, Elijah enjoys traveling to big cities and plans to one day visit Spain.
Elijah has been involved in this community at a young age and has done many internships with KFBB growing up. He is excited to finally be a reporter in his hometown.